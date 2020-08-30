Barrington Research Increases Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $41.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMCO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

