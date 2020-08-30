Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $540.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.50 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $584.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $35.53 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,653,000 after acquiring an additional 394,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 224,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,076 shares during the period.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

