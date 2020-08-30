Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $228.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $7,535,449.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

