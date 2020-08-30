Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NASDAQ NOG opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.43.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.