Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of PLAB opened at $10.40 on Friday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,457.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1,575.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 391,485 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 232.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 383,034 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

