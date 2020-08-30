OncoSec Medical’s (ONCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Dawson James

Dawson James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ONCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.35.

ONCS opened at $3.38 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 2,398,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,796,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of OncoSec Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

