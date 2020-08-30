SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of SIF opened at $4.05 on Thursday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.62.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.78 million for the quarter.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
