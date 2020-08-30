SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SIF opened at $4.05 on Thursday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.62.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Peter William Knapper acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,120.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Silk acquired 8,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $36,684.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $151,935 and have sold 10,000 shares valued at $40,748.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.