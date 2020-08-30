TheStreet Lowers Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRBK. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Meridian Bank stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Meridian Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Meridian Bank’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Meridian Bank by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Meridian Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Meridian Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

