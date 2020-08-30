Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Lifted to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.
NASDAQ:CODX opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of -2.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 525,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 671.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,322 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.