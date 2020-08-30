Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Lifted to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of -2.64.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 525,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 671.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,322 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

