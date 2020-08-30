HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.21. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (HTCMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.