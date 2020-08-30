Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $264.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $6,965,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $626,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,223 shares of company stock worth $94,510,177. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $6,255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $4,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

