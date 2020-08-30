Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 602.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,550,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 206,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.