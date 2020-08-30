KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KDDIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KDDI CORP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of KDDIY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KDDI CORP/ADR has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Co-Diagnostics Lifted to C+ at TheStreet
Co-Diagnostics Lifted to C+ at TheStreet
HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Twilio
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Twilio
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
KDDI CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
KDDI CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report