GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

GEGYY stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $549.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

