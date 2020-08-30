FY2022 Earnings Estimate for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for W W Grainger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $21.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

NYSE GWW opened at $365.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $366.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 857.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 145,058 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

