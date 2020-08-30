Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.90. Brickell Biotech shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 49,898 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.12.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.