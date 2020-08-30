Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. Northern Graphite shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 12,947 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 million and a P/E ratio of -28.89.

Northern Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

