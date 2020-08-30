Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $29.16

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $32.00. Kelly Services shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 1,375 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.