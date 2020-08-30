Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.37. Goldstrike Resources shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 1,550 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.70.

Goldstrike Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstrike Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstrike Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.