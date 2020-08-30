QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.43. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 65,725 shares trading hands.
QEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.
The company has a market cap of $312.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,417,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 352,689 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 244.2% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 4,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,350,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in QEP Resources by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
