QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.43. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 65,725 shares trading hands.

QEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

The company has a market cap of $312.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,417,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 352,689 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 244.2% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 4,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,350,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in QEP Resources by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

