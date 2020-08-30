biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

biOasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.38. biOasis Technologies shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23.

biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

