Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Providence Gold Mines Inc (CVE:PHD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Providence Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017. Providence Gold Mines Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

