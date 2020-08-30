Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.44. Minnova shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23.

Minnova Company Profile (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.