Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.49. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 664,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Burcon NutraScience from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.53. The company has a market cap of $201.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.91.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.