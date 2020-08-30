Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Shares of Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.26. Silver Grail Resources shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -140.00.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region and Vancouver of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

