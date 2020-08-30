Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $5.94. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 472,727 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

