HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.61

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 24516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HUYA by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HUYA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in HUYA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

