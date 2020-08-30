Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.84

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 19760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Several brokerages have commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,527 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $558,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $2,467,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,508 shares of company stock worth $5,097,634 in the last 90 days. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

