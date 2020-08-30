Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.52

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.52 and last traded at $174.25, with a volume of 345973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,025 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $559,433.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,075.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,701 shares of company stock worth $38,827,141 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Roku by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

