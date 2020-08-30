Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.03

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 15931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $90,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,184.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,105 shares of company stock worth $6,003,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 67.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

