FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.44

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.44 and last traded at $125.44, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

