TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.93

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 9299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

