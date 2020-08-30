Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.45

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 21877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

Several analysts have commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $79,779.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,883.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,414 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,195,000 after acquiring an additional 182,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,750,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,527,000 after acquiring an additional 74,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 863,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

