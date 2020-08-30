Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.82

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.82 and last traded at $117.30, with a volume of 40986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $509,153.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 191,466 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $271,206,000 after acquiring an additional 62,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.