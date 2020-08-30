St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.38

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 1104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in St. Joe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in St. Joe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in St. Joe by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 629,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in St. Joe by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

