Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 345,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 564,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Pistol Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pistol Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.