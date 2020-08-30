Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Trading Down 10%

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 732,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 188,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

