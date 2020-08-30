St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU) Trading Down 13.3%

St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU) shares traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 153,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 664,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00.

St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd Company Profile (TSE:SAU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

