Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 26.8%

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) were up 26.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 706,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 285,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $200.32 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Alphamin Resources news, Director Brendon Howard Jones purchased 139,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,449.81. Also, Director Charles Denby Stockton Needham acquired 563,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$101,959.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,216,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,356.36. Insiders have purchased 13,456,869 shares of company stock worth $1,790,023 over the last 90 days.

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

