Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 205,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 414,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$837,588.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,000 shares of company stock worth $60,695.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

