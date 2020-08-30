Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Shares Up 50%

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s share price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.60. 6,068,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,198% from the average session volume of 467,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$675.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

