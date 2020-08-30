Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Up 27.4%

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM) rose 27.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 159,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 159,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.87.

About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

