TheStreet Lowers Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.56.

GDP stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

