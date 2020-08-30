Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GDP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

