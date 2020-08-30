Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$120.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The business had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

