Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) Price Target Cut to C$3.10

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.15 to C$3.10 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE AUG opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $308.32 million and a PE ratio of -22.62. Auryn Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.55.

In related news, Director Shawn Wallace sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,912,633 shares in the company, valued at C$9,203,920.28. Also, Director Steven Mark Cook sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$391,000.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

