Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Exactus (NASDAQ:EXDI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Chromadex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chromadex and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chromadex $46.29 million 6.75 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -9.75 Exactus $350,000.00 10.75 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chromadex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chromadex and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chromadex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chromadex currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.49%. Given Chromadex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chromadex is more favorable than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Chromadex and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chromadex -46.86% -103.66% -55.19% Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69%

Volatility & Risk

Chromadex has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.67, indicating that its share price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chromadex beats Exactus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and finished products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

