Comparing Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Fc Global Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A N/A -$1.62 million N/A N/A Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.78 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fc Global Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -2,509.09% -70.59% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

