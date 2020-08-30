Reviewing Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Arcadia Biosciences (NYSE:RKDA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.1% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 3.68% 4.67% 2.70% Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corteva and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 1 10 12 0 2.48 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corteva presently has a consensus price target of $30.53, indicating a potential upside of 3.41%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Corteva.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corteva and Arcadia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $13.85 billion 1.60 -$959.00 million $1.43 20.64 Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 28.17 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.91

Arcadia Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corteva. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corteva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corteva beats Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.