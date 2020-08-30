Reviewing Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) & SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million 4.97 -$23.25 million ($0.34) -18.35 SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -12.41

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Innate Pharma and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Innate Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Innate Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -20.90% -20.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. It also provides IPH5201, an anti-CD39 antibody and IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology. In addition, the company offers IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager that is used to create novel molecular formats to kill tumor cells through NKp46. Further, it provides Lumoxiti, a commercial-stage oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; and Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of specific BRAF driver mutations and genetic fusions, which is in preclinical studies in a range of tumor models with BRAF mutations or fusions. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as other standalone medicines. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

